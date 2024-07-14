PCB staunchly committed to hosting Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is resolute in its commitment to host all matches of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.
As per Geo News, this position will be formally presented at the International Cricket Council's (ICC) annual meeting in Colombo, scheduled from July 19 to 22.
The PCB's firm stance follows reports indicating the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is hesitant to send the Indian team to Pakistan due to ongoing political tensions and security issues and could seek to play its matches at a neutral venue.
Despite these concerns, the PCB is preparing to welcome all eight participating teams across Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, with India’s matches specifically planned for Lahore.
To support this event, the PCB has allocated Rs12.80 billion for upgrades to three key stadiums: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium.
Notably, all teams except India have previously competed in Pakistan, and the PCB asserts there is no substantial reason for India to refuse to play.
If India refuses to travel for the Champions Trophy, the PCB has threatened not to participate in the 2026 T20 World Cup in India.
The Champions Trophy is set to return from February 19 to March 9 after an eight-year break, with Pakistan winning the last event in 2017.