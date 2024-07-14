Sports

PCB staunchly committed to hosting Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

All teams except India have previously competed in Pakistan

  • by Web Desk
  • July 14, 2024
PCB staunchly committed to hosting Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan
PCB staunchly committed to hosting Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is resolute in its commitment to host all matches of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

As per Geo News, this position will be formally presented at the International Cricket Council's (ICC) annual meeting in Colombo, scheduled from July 19 to 22.

The PCB's firm stance follows reports indicating the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is hesitant to send the Indian team to Pakistan due to ongoing political tensions and security issues and could seek to play its matches at a neutral venue.

Despite these concerns, the PCB is preparing to welcome all eight participating teams across Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, with India’s matches specifically planned for Lahore.

To support this event, the PCB has allocated Rs12.80 billion for upgrades to three key stadiums: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium.

Notably, all teams except India have previously competed in Pakistan, and the PCB asserts there is no substantial reason for India to refuse to play.

If India refuses to travel for the Champions Trophy, the PCB has threatened not to participate in the 2026 T20 World Cup in India.

The Champions Trophy is set to return from February 19 to March 9 after an eight-year break, with Pakistan winning the last event in 2017.

Katy Perry trolled for using incorrect England flag in Euro finale wish

Katy Perry trolled for using incorrect England flag in Euro finale wish
Prince William arrives at Euro finale with Prince George

Prince William arrives at Euro finale with Prince George
Melania Trump condemns attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Melania Trump condemns attempted assassination of Donald Trump
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death

Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death

Sports News

Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic to retain Wimbledon title
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
Euro 2024 final showdown: Spain vs. England, time, venue, and stats
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
Lionel Messi shares a heartfelt post ahead of Copa America finals
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
PCB denies Naseem Shah NOC for The Hundred 2024
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
Rohit Sharma stuns fans with 'stylish' look at Wimbledon
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to James Anderson on his retirement
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
Gautam Gambhir shares ‘selection strategy’ after head coach appointment
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
Ben Stokes achieves 'historic milestone' in Test cricket against West Indies
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
James Anderson tears up as he concludes career after England's win
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
Virat Kohli wins over Shahid Afridi’s heart: ‘My favourite player’
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
Patrick Mahomes takes home best male athlete award at 2024 ESPYS
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
Jasmine Paolini qualifies for second consecutive Grand Slam