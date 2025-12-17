PS Plus January 2026: Games leaving extra and premium confirmed

PlayStation Store has announced a list of games that will be excluded from the PS Plus Extra and Premium in January 2026, following the launch of the December 2025 lineup.
As expected, Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is included among the games that will become unavailable from next month.
Games set to exclude from PS Plus Extra, Premium in January 2026
Here is the list of games that will be taken down from the Japanese PS Store. .
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance
- Monopoly Plus
This list is from the Japanese PS Store, with other regions likely to follow it. While the list is short, Sony may update the “Last Chance to Play” section throughout the month, potentially adding more exits.
All listed games will become inaccessible from January 20, when the next month’s Extra and Premium lineups are added.
The significant move has received a mixed response. Premium/Deluxe members have expressed disappointed, as only one classic title has been added, and details regarding the removal of all PSVR2 games from the tier remains undisclosed.