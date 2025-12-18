Sports
World’s tallest college basketball player Olivier Rioux breaks records with historic dunk

Olivier Rioux, a 7-foot-9-inch-tall teenager has set a new college basketball record!

The Florida Gators player, already listed in the Guinness World Records for his extraordinary height, became the tallest athlete ever to score in college basketball after throwing down a late dunk during his team's dominant 102-61 victory over Saint Francis.

Since the player is currently playing college basketball, he would become the tallest player in the NBA history if he joins the league.

Rioux started playing basketball when he was five and played for several Canadian AAU teams.

He gained international attention at 12 while playing for the French Phenoms by which time he was already 6 ft 10 in (2.08 m) tall.

The NBA has seen players over 7ft before, with the tallest ever being Manute Bol and Gheorghe Muresan, who were both 7ft 7in (2.31m).

Among current players, 21-year-old French star Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs is 7ft 4 in (2.24 m), followed by 23-year-old Zach Edey of the Memphis Grizzlies at 7ft 3 in (2.21 m).

Three other players are listed at 7ft 2in (2.18 m) including, 23-year-old Donovan Clingan of the Portland Trail Blazers, 24-year-old Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz and 30-year-old Kristaps Porzingis of the Atlanta Hawks.

