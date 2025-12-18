Sports
  • By Web Desk
Lewis Hamilton vows improvement after disappointing Ferrari debut year

Lewis Hamilton has highlighted his desire to implement changes to his personal schedule as he bids to enjoy a positive second campaign with Ferrari.

Hamilton joined the Italian squad this year as he closed the curtain on his highly successful stint with the Mercedes team.

However, the dream move failed to produce a successful story as Hamilton struggled for pace throughout the year and could not capture a single podium result.

According to Racing365, the 40-year-old is hoping for improvements next year when the sport enters a new era under fresh technical regulations.

Seven-time world champion said, “I think we just need to analyse where we’ve been, what’s been good, and areas that we can improve on. I have highlighted [them], I know where they all are. It’s sitting down with the team at the end of the year.”

“I’ll look internally, my personal team, away from the track, and see what we can do more to make it more efficient with timing and travelling and all these different things. I’ll do the same with the team,” he added.

It is worth noting that the 2025 F1 season marked the first campaign in Hamilton's career during which he failed to bag a podium result.

