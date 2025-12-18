Jake Paul warns to sue Deontay Wilder over ‘scripted’ Joshua fight claims

Jake Paul has threatened legal actions against Deontay Wilder over his allegation of “scripted” fight with Anthony Joshua.
According to Talk Sport, Paul in the pre-fight press conference said that he was going to send a cease-and-desist letter to Deontay Wilder for claiming his fight with Anthony Joshua is “scripted.”
The YouTuber-turned-boxer has faced unfounded claims throughout his 12-1 professional boxing career that his fights are fake.
The speculation first sparked before Paul's fight with Tommy Fury in February 2023, when a "script" of the clash circulated on social media.
The document said that Paul would win via a last-gasp stoppage. However, "The Problem Child" went on to lose the fight on points.
After the recent "scripted" allegations of former WBC world heavyweight, Paul warned to take legal action.
Paul said, “I give them a cease-and-desist letter through their door. Then the lawsuit is coming right after because these people will not stop lying. I honestly take it as a compliment, but people need to shut the f*** up.”
“As for Deontay Wilder, he’s been hit a lot by Tyson Fury, so he’s clearly not the smartest guy. There’s nothing in the contract, AJ can attest to it that we’re going to war. At the end of the day, that’s what all of my fights have been like,” he added.
Despite these baseless rumours being disproven multiple times, the narrative is still being pushed every time before his every fight.
Furthermore, regardless of all the speculations Paul will bout with Joshua on Friday night, December 19, in Miami.