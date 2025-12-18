Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Jake Paul warns to sue Deontay Wilder over ‘scripted’ Joshua fight claims

Deontay Wilder claims Jake Paul's upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua is 'scripted'

  • By Bushra Saleem
Jake Paul warns to sue Deontay Wilder over ‘scripted’ Joshua fight claims
Jake Paul warns to sue Deontay Wilder over ‘scripted’ Joshua fight claims

Jake Paul has threatened legal actions against Deontay Wilder over his allegation of “scripted” fight with Anthony Joshua.

According to Talk Sport, Paul in the pre-fight press conference said that he was going to send a cease-and-desist letter to Deontay Wilder for claiming his fight with Anthony Joshua is “scripted.”

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has faced unfounded claims throughout his 12-1 professional boxing career that his fights are fake.

The speculation first sparked before Paul's fight with Tommy Fury in February 2023, when a "script" of the clash circulated on social media.

The document said that Paul would win via a last-gasp stoppage. However, "The Problem Child" went on to lose the fight on points.

After the recent "scripted" allegations of former WBC world heavyweight, Paul warned to take legal action. 

Paul said, “I give them a cease-and-desist letter through their door. Then the lawsuit is coming right after because these people will not stop lying. I honestly take it as a compliment, but people need to shut the f*** up.”

“As for Deontay Wilder, he’s been hit a lot by Tyson Fury, so he’s clearly not the smartest guy. There’s nothing in the contract, AJ can attest to it that we’re going to war. At the end of the day, that’s what all of my fights have been like,” he added.

Despite these baseless rumours being disproven multiple times, the narrative is still being pushed every time before his every fight.

Furthermore, regardless of all the speculations Paul will bout with Joshua on Friday night, December 19, in Miami.

Ronaldo's new photo with ‘Fast and Furious’ cast sparks buzz: ‘Gotta be AI’

Ronaldo's new photo with ‘Fast and Furious’ cast sparks buzz: ‘Gotta be AI’
Lewis Hamilton vows improvement after disappointing Ferrari debut year

Lewis Hamilton vows improvement after disappointing Ferrari debut year
Travis Kelce confident in Patrick Mahomes’ strong comeback after ACL injury

Travis Kelce confident in Patrick Mahomes’ strong comeback after ACL injury

Soaring console prices decline sales: Xbox down 70%, PS5 down 40%

Soaring console prices decline sales: Xbox down 70%, PS5 down 40%
PS Plus January 2026: Games leaving extra and premium confirmed

PS Plus January 2026: Games leaving extra and premium confirmed
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Patrick Mahomes' torn ACL: 'just sucks, man'

Travis Kelce breaks silence on Patrick Mahomes' torn ACL: 'just sucks, man'

Carlos Alcaraz, coach Juan Carlos Ferrero end seven years partnership

Carlos Alcaraz, coach Juan Carlos Ferrero end seven years partnership
Ethan McLeod dies at 21 in car crash after Bedford match

Ethan McLeod dies at 21 in car crash after Bedford match
Lando Norris opens up about beating Max Verstappen: 'don't care about that'

Lando Norris opens up about beating Max Verstappen: 'don't care about that'
Patrick Mahomes' injury sparks Tom Brady rare admission about ACL struggle

Patrick Mahomes' injury sparks Tom Brady rare admission about ACL struggle
Jannik Sinner to play first-ever match in South Korea before Australian Open

Jannik Sinner to play first-ever match in South Korea before Australian Open
Knicks’ end 52-year drought with thrilling NBA Cup win over Spurs

Knicks’ end 52-year drought with thrilling NBA Cup win over Spurs

Popular News

'Percy Jackson' star Walker Scobell reacts to driving test result on air

'Percy Jackson' star Walker Scobell reacts to driving test result on air
21 minutes ago
Flu and Norovirus cases increase as Northeast and South enter peak season

Flu and Norovirus cases increase as Northeast and South enter peak season
43 minutes ago
Alan Cumming to bring his signature charm to 2026 BAFTA Film awards ceremony

Alan Cumming to bring his signature charm to 2026 BAFTA Film awards ceremony
52 minutes ago