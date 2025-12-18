Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Ronaldo's new photo with ‘Fast and Furious’ cast sparks buzz: ‘Gotta be AI’

  • By Bushra Saleem
Cristiano Ronaldo has once again brought the internet into a storm with a new photo with the Fast and Furious cast.

Actor Tyrese Gibson on Thursday shared a photo of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the cast of the eleventh instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise on the sets of the film.

The American actor and singer captioned the picture, “Welcome to the FAMILY! @Cristiano THE GLOBAL DANCE JUST WENT INTO NEW HEIGHTS!!!!!!”

The picture sparked widespread debate on the internet as social media users were confused about whether it was a real or AI-generated picture.

A user wrote. “I know this is AI because Vin Diesel and the Rock are in a photo together.”

An X user commented, “This has got to be AI, bro; please say it is,” while another added, “Wild aura. But this is AI, Tyrese.”

On the other hand, some of the fans showed their excitement to see CR7 in a movie for the first time.

A fan said, “We have CRISTIANO RONALDO in Fast and Furious before GTA 6; it can’t get crazier than this.”

“Wait, what? We knew Vin wrote a role for Ronaldo, but holy shit??????? I wonder why he is going to do it, hopefully for the good guys and not just a Brandon appearance while on Emirates and Vin needing to escape and Ronaldo giving him one of his cars,” a user gushed.

