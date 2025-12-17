Sports
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Patrick Mahomes' torn ACL: 'just sucks, man'

The Kansas City Chiefs' season ended after their quarterback tore his ACL during a clash with the Los Angeles Chargers

Travis Kelce has opened up about his pal Patrick Mahomes' season-ending injury.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback took a bad hit in the final two minutes of the December 14 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers and was seen lying on the field clutching his left knee.

Following an MRI, the team confirmed that the Chiefs star has suffered a torn ACL. A day later, the team announced that Mahomes had undergone surgery to repair his ACL, and as per multiple reports, he also needed a repair for a torn LCL.

During the December 17 episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast, New Heights, Travis noted, "Obviously, we lost our quarterback, man. Patty Mahomes, our guy, our brother, our fearless leader, our face of the franchise, and, to an ACL."

Addressing Mahomes' injury, the tight end added, "And on a freakish play to see one five go down like that, man, it f-----, it was almost like it wasn't real. And s--- just sucks, man."

Sharing that the ACL surgery "went well", Travis Kelce said that Mahomes will come back stronger than ever after battling this challenge.

The defeat to the Chargers also eliminated the team from playoff contention for the first time since 2014.

