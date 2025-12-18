Sports
Mohamed Salah honoured with special-edition Adidas F50 football boots

Adidas has unveiled a new pair of F50 football boots designed to honour Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

The special-edition boots have been released ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations and has been specially made as a bespoke F50 Elite FG to celebrate Mohamed Salah’s lasting impact in both club and international football, as per GOAL.

Adidas designed it to celebrate him as a global icon, incorporating Egyptian-inspired elements including white for the base, sand-coloured details for deserts and hieroglyphic motifs reflecting Egypt’s ancient heritage.

The F50 Salah boot uses gold accents and metallic Adidas stripes to create a prestigious look with additional logos on the forefoot and tongue.

The release of the F50 Salah boots comes during a recent challenging period in Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool career.

The 33-year-old forward was previously left out of Liverpool’s squad for their midweek Champions League win against Inter Milan after giving a fiery interview.

Salah has publicly expressed frustration after being benched for three consecutive Premier League matches, including the dramatic 3-3 draw with Leeds.

However, all the tensions seemed to ease when he returned to the starting lineup against Brighton and made an immediate impact by assisting a goal, which undoubtedly highlighted his crucial role for Liverpool.

