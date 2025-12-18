Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Travis Kelce confident in Patrick Mahomes’ strong comeback after ACL injury

Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL during the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to Los Angeles Chargers

Travis Kelce is confident that Patrick Mahomes will make a strong comeback after his serious injury.

During the Kansas City Chiefs’ weekend clash with the Los Angeles Chargers, the quarterback suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the final minutes of the game.

The Chiefs (13-16) sent them out of the NFL (National Football League) playoffs for the first time in almost a decade.

Kelce, in the newly released New Heights podcast episode with his brother, Jason Kelce, spoke about his long-time teammate’s injury as Mahomes began his long rehab journey after the surgery, according to Dead Spin. 

The 36-year-old said, “He's a warrior, man. I'm telling you. This guy's played through everything, battled through everything, and been crowned champion because he's battled through everything, and he's going to battle through this. It's the only way this guy is wired, man.”

“He's a fearless, fearless warrior when it comes to this football thing, and he's going to make sure that he comes back stronger than ever… Obviously, we lost our quarterback, man. Patty Mahomes, our guy, our brother, our fearless leader, our face of the franchise, and, to an ACL,” he added.

It is worth noting that the Chiefs’ playoff heartbreak and Mahomes’ injury have sparked Kelce’s retirement, as most of the people think that he will not return for the next season.

Although the Chiefs cannot advance to the playoffs, they will face the Tennessee Titans in the next game on Sunday, December 21.

