  • By Hania Jamil
Los Angeles Rams' Nacua apologises after controversial touchdown dance

Puka Nacua performed a problematic gesture during a livestream as part of his potential new touchdown celebration

  • By Hania Jamil
Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua has publicly apologised for performing an antisemitic gesture in a livestream.

During a social media livestream with internet personalities Mikyle Rafi and Adin Ross, Nacua performed the gesture as part of his potential new touchdown celebration.

Sharing that he was not aware that the act he was encouraged to perform dives into antisemitic tropes, Nacua penned in an Instagram post, "I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people."


On the livestream, Ross, who is Jewish, suggested that Nacua do a touchdown celebration in which he rubs his hands together, a gesture used as an antisemitic stereotype to portray Jewish people as greedy.

The 24-year-old then enacted the celebration multiple times, and when Ross asked if he would perform the celebration in a game, he replied, "I promise, I got you, man."

California congressman Eric Swalwell criticised the player and highlighted that the act was more insensitive in light of the recent deadly attack in Sydney that killed 15 people at a Hanukkah celebration.

Moreover, during the livestream, Nacua also criticised NFL referees, calling them "the worst", claiming they make wrong calls because "they want to be on TV, too".

NFL players could face fines for publicly criticising officials, and Puka Nacua is expected to address his comments following the Los Angeles Rams vs Seahawks clash on Thursday night.

