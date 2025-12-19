Nikola Jokić breaks NBA history for most assists by center 

Nikola Jokić has once again proven his talent and strength on the court as he became the center with the most assists in NBA history.
On Thursday, December 18, in the thrilling clash against Orlando Magic, the Denver Nuggets star surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record in 789 games fewer than the retired all-time great.
During the exciting game, an assist to Jalen Pickett with about six minutes remaining in the second frame put Jokic past the 5,660 mark set by the six-time MVP.
When asked if the record "means anything" to him, Jokić noted, "I always say those things are something for after [my] career."
The 30-year-old added, "I think the legacy [is] for after [my] career, that I'm gonna look back on the porch drinking beer and telling lies to my kids."
Nikola Jokić is averaging a staggering triple-double stat line of 29.8 points, 12.4 boards and 10.8 assists, strengthening his chances for this season's MVP award.