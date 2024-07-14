'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Shannen Doherty breathes her last at 53

Entertainment

Shannen Doherty died of cancer on Saturday, July 13

  • by Web Desk
  • July 14, 2024
Shannen Doherty, the beloved star of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, has passed away at the age of 53.

Doherty's longtime publicist Leslie Sloane revealed in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Sunday, July 14, that she died of cancer on Saturday, July 13, after many years of fighting the disease.

The statement said, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.”

"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace," Sloane continued in her statement.

She noted, “I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better,” adding, "I’m just not — I’m not done.”

To note in the 2015 Doherty’s cancer was diagnosed, she stated in April 2017 that she was in remission, but by 2019, the cancer had returned.

Doherty disclosed the following year that she had been diagnosed with metastatic stage 4 cancer.

In June 2023, she revealed that the cancer had spread to her brain and that she had undergone surgery.

