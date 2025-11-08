Why Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’ missed 2026 Grammy nominations?

The 2026 Grammy nominations have finally been unveiled, but what sparked concerns among some fans was why Taylor Swift did not bag even a single nod for the upcoming awards.
Swift – who recently released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl – failed to get nominated for the forthcoming Grammys, and there was a major reason behind it.
According to the Recording Academy’s eligibility criteria, The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker’s latest album does not qualify for the 2026 accolades.
For the 68th annual Grammy Awards, the eligibility period was from August 31, 2024, to August 30, 2025, and all music and albums released after August 30, 2025, do not qualify for the upcoming ceremony.
This is why Taylor Swift, whose new album was released last month on October 3, failed to receive nominations, as the eligibility window had already closed by then.
However, it is worth to mention that Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl will be eligible for the 2027 Grammy Awards.
Fans’ reactions:
Shortly after the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2026 Grammys, which did not include Taylor Swift, the singer’s fans took to social media to express their views.
“Taylor Swift Received 0 Nominations for the 2026 #Grammys. OH TAYLOR,” wrote one.
Another shockingly asked, “Taylor Swift doesn’t have any Grammy nominations????”
Meanwhile, some fans, who knew the reason behind no nominations, wrote, “It’s eligible in 2027! You guys, Chill,” and “Taylor will probably sweep everything in 2027.”
2026 Grammy Awards date, time and venue:
The 2026 Grammy Awards are scheduled to be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1.
It will be broadcasted live on CBS and could be streamed on Paramount+ between 8:00 – 11:30 ET/ 5:00 – 8:30 PT.