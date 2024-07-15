Hailey Bieber effortlessly flaunts pregnancy as due date nears

Hailey Bieber is shining brighter than ever as she enters the last few months of her pregnancy!
The Rhode founder shared a stunning new selfie on her Instagram story on Sunday, showcasing her blossoming baby bump, leaving fans in awe.
The mother-to-be, who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber, posed in a chic outfit that highlighted her growing stomach.
In the photo, Hailey wore a white T-shirt, low-rise jeans, and an oversized black blazer, accessorized with a yellow shoulder bag, black shades, chunky gold earrings, and nude glossy lips.
The supermodel’s hair was styled in a sleek bob tucked behind her ear.
The mirror selfie, which was taken in front of a rack of clothes, gave fans a glimpse of Hailey's burgeoning baby bump.
Hailey looked radiant and stylish, proving that style and glamour can not be compromised to a growing baby bump.
The couple announced their pregnancy in a sweet joint Instagram post on May 9, and since then, Hailey has been sharing glimpses of her baby bump on social media.
To note, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child after 6 years of marriage.