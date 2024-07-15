Thomas Muller bids farewell to international football after Euro 2024

Sports

Thomas Muller played a pivotal role in Germany's 2014 World Cup triumph

  by Web Desk
  July 15, 2024
Thomas Muller has decided to retire from international football after Euro 2024 on Monday, July 15.

The 34-year-old forward has had a remarkable career, representing Germany 131 times and scoring 45 goals.

Muller debuted for Germany in March 2010 and quickly made a name for himself by scoring five goals in the 2010 World Cup.

His performance earned him the Golden Boot and the FIFA Young Player Award. In the 2014 World Cup, Muller was again a key player, scoring five goals, including a hat-trick against Portugal in the group stage.

In a video posted on social media, Muller announced his retirement, saying, "After 131 games and 45 goals for the national team, it's time to say goodbye."

He further stated, "I have always been proud to play for Germany and thank everyone for their support. I'll be cheering for the team as they aim for the 2026 World Cup, but now as a fan."

During Euro 2024, Muller had a limited role, appearing as a substitute and playing only 56 minutes in two matches.

Germany was eliminated in the quarter-finals by Spain, who went on to win the tournament by defeating England 2-1 in the final.

Muller will continue to play for Bayern Munich next season, aiming to reclaim the Bundesliga title from Bayer Leverkusen and push for success in the UEFA Champions League.

Sports News

