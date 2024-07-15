Entertainment

Radhika Merchant sheds light on spiritual importance behind wedding date

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wed on July 12

  • by Web Desk
  • July 15, 2024
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wed on July 12
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wed on July 12

Newlywed Radhika Merchant revealed that her wedding dates were chosen with the utmost intent. 

Calling it a meticulous process, Encore health's board of directors said, "The dates were strategically chosen from the 12th, 13th, and 14th of July upon the advice of our family pujari, who identified synchronic moments for our celebrations based on auspicious astrological alignments in both my charts as well as Anant's.”

Radhika also credited her mom-in-law Nita Ambani saying, "My mother-in-law was the C.E.O. of the wedding, as I like to say. It was Nita’s commitment and vision that brought our entire celebration to life.”

The fervor behind the wedding was truly relatable. Mukesh Ambani, the father of the groom, hosted a hastakshar for the couple in March where the Hollywood sensation Rihanna performed. 

The first part of the celebrations were held in Jamnagar following a party on a cruise ship that sailed the Mediterranean. 

Their second pre-wedding celebrations have become the topic of gossip. 

For the unversed, the Ambani wedding continued till July 14 which saw all of Bollywood in attendance. 

Record immigration fuels population surge in England and Wales

Record immigration fuels population surge in England and Wales
Radhika Merchant sheds light on spiritual importance behind wedding date

Radhika Merchant sheds light on spiritual importance behind wedding date

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy reports: 'no truth to it'

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy reports: 'no truth to it'

Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday

Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday

Entertainment News

Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Vicky Kaushal reacts to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy reports: 'no truth to it'
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Aiman Khan, husband Muneeb Butt spend moments 'Sundaying' together
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Katy Perry reveals secret of her ‘work/life balance’
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Sonam Kapoor serves lewks at Wimbledon women's finals
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Tom Glynn-Carney spills beans about Aegon
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Hailey Bieber effortlessly flaunts pregnancy as due date nears
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Wiz Khalifa breaks silence for first time about drug charges arrest
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Priyanka Chopra embraces daughter Malti in heartwarming reunion post
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Taylor Swift hit by piano mishap amid Eras Tour’s Milan show
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Sajal Aly's new social media update melts hearts
Kourtney Kardashian throws glamorous bash for daughter’s 12th birthday
Olivia Munn pays tribute to fellow cancer fighter Shannen Doherty following her death