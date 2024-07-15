Radhika Merchant sheds light on spiritual importance behind wedding date

Newlywed Radhika Merchant revealed that her wedding dates were chosen with the utmost intent.
Calling it a meticulous process, Encore health's board of directors said, "The dates were strategically chosen from the 12th, 13th, and 14th of July upon the advice of our family pujari, who identified synchronic moments for our celebrations based on auspicious astrological alignments in both my charts as well as Anant's.”
Radhika also credited her mom-in-law Nita Ambani saying, "My mother-in-law was the C.E.O. of the wedding, as I like to say. It was Nita’s commitment and vision that brought our entire celebration to life.”
The fervor behind the wedding was truly relatable. Mukesh Ambani, the father of the groom, hosted a hastakshar for the couple in March where the Hollywood sensation Rihanna performed.
The first part of the celebrations were held in Jamnagar following a party on a cruise ship that sailed the Mediterranean.
Their second pre-wedding celebrations have become the topic of gossip.
For the unversed, the Ambani wedding continued till July 14 which saw all of Bollywood in attendance.