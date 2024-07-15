Royal

Prince William, Prince George ride emotional rollercoaster at Euro finale

  • by Web Desk
  • July 15, 2024


Prince William and youngling Prince George were evidently hoping that luck would rain on England during England’s clash with Spain yesterday at the Euro grand finale.

During its first half, he was seen biting his nails down quite tensely as both athletic teams struggled to bash a score in through one goal.

As soon as the game moved to the other phase, both him and father Prince William had their eyes glued on the field with faces in hands as Spain had earned one point.

With midfielder Cole Palmer hopping in and immediately banging the ball into the net, England cracked one goal as well, bringing some relief on Prince George’s jumpy expressions.

As he looked delighted wringing both of his hands up out of excitement, Prince William punched the air in a standing position from newly found happiness!

But only minutes from the final whistle, Spain managed to bargain in another point, leaving the Prince of Wales and his ten-year-old in extreme disappointment.

According to Mirror, both of them were observed pulling “scared for life” faces when England almost tapped in another mark… alas! It wasn’t meant to be.

Royal News

King Charles, Queen Camilla ready for royal visit to Australia and Samoa
King Charles urges Three Lions to 'continue to roar' after Euro 2024 defeat
Prince William arrives at Euro finale with Prince George
Kate Middleton hands Wimbledon trophy to Carlos Alcaraz
Princess Charlotte gets rare tennis racket from Barbora Krejčiková
Princess Kate turns heads at Wimbledon finals with Charlotte amid recovery
Kate Middleton applauded with standing ovation at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton reveals Prince George’s beloved ‘royal’ band
Zara Tindall plans for public duties revealed after Princess Anne's injury
Prince William falls for ‘Uncensored Big Willy’ trap at RAF Valley
Prince William supported by Peter Philips’ girlfriend dressing up for him
Prince William begs England for ‘one last push’ ahead of Euro finale