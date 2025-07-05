King Felipe leads two-day Spain-US Forum to discuss major bilateral issues

Spain and the United States have joined forces to address major shared concerns under the leadership of King Felipe.
Taking to their official Instagram account on Friday, July 4, the Spanish Royal Family shared a gallery of photos featuring glimpses from the Monarch’s latest engagement as they briefed about it.
In the post, the Royals shared that the King is leading the 28th session of the Spain-United States Forum, aiming to tackle the mutual issues faced by both countries.
“The King presides over the inaugural dinner of the 28th edition of the Spain-United States Forum, which will take place in Santander on July 4 and 5,” read the caption.
Sharing an overview of the topics to be discussed during the two-day meeting, the Palace noted, “The meeting will address issues of energy efficiency, sustainable transport infrastructure or artificial intelligence, as well as the main global challenges shared by both countries.”
While heading towards the meeting venue, King Felipe warmly met the royal fans gathered outside to get a glimpse of him.
In the photos shared by the Royal Family, the father of two radiated charm in a black suit as he waved to the crowd, shook hands with them, and also shared a heart-melting moment with a baby girl.
The carousel also showcased Felipe’s pictures from the Forum and a group photo with all the delegations attending the meeting.