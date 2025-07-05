Meghan Markle honours Kate Middleton’s latest nod with rare public gesture

In a heartwarming move, Meghan Markle has seemingly given a response to Kate Middleton’s latest gesture.
Recently, the Princess of Wales paid a visit to the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex, where she wore a beautiful designer Capri shirt featuring tan stripes by high-end fashion brand Ralph Lauren.
The shirt appeared to be a nod to the Duchess of Sussex as the former actress also wore the same one in blue colour during her appearance at 2018 Wimbledon.
Now, in what seems to be a return to Kate Middleton’s subtle gesture, Meghan has honoured the move with a rare public act.
On Friday, July 4, the mother of two celebrated the Independence Day of the United States by sharing a new video on her lifestyle brand As Ever’s Instagram page.
In the video, Prince Harry’s wife was seen re-wearing the same blue striped shirt that she rocked seven years ago at Wimbledon.
It is worth mentioning that these subtle, heartfelt gestures by Kate and Meghan come amid the ongoing rift between their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry.
The Royal brothers have been on non-speaking terms for years, which began when the Duke of Sussex decided to resign from his royal duties and relocate to the United States with his wife.