Princess Kate makes emotional ‘plea' ahead of family reunion

Kate Middleton has reportedly made a heartfelt “plea” before family reunion.
A few days ago, the Princess of Wales visited the RHS's Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital to raise awareness and celebrate the incredible healing power of nature.
During the outing, she seemingly gave a "really strong" statement.
A royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills shared Kate’s heartfelt “plea” in the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal podcast.
The expert recalled that it was fascinating being in the room with the future Queen, who very loudly and clearly wanted to get across the message that yes, she was now “effectively back to royal work, but it was really difficult.”
As per Rhiannon Mills, Princess Kate said , “I'm sorry, yes, I'm back at work. But now there are some times that I just can't do what I used to be able to do.”
While revealing her emotional plea, the royal expert noted, “She talked about the rollercoaster of it all, and kind of how it's not just a smooth plane to recovery, but also very much for her, it did feel like a plea.”
Kate’s heartwarming plea came before she will reunite with kids; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for a summer break.
The Princess of Wales is also set to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron with Prince William at Buckingham Palace.