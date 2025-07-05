Princess Kate makes emotional ‘plea' ahead of family reunion

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Kate Middleton has reportedly made a heartfelt “plea” before family reunion.

A few days ago, the Princess of Wales visited the RHS's Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital to raise awareness and celebrate the incredible healing power of nature.

During the outing, she seemingly gave a "really strong" statement.

A royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills shared Kate’s heartfelt “plea” in the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal podcast.

The expert recalled that it was fascinating being in the room with the future Queen, who very loudly and clearly wanted to get across the message that yes, she was now “effectively back to royal work, but it was really difficult.”

As per Rhiannon Mills, Princess Kate said , “I'm sorry, yes, I'm back at work. But now there are some times that I just can't do what I used to be able to do.”

While revealing her emotional plea, the royal expert noted, “She talked about the rollercoaster of it all, and kind of how it's not just a smooth plane to recovery, but also very much for her, it did feel like a plea.”

Kate’s heartwarming plea came before she will reunite with kids; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for a summer break.

The Princess of Wales is also set to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron with Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

Read more : Royal
King Charles meets his equal ahead of break from public duties
King Charles meets his equal ahead of break from public duties
King Charles and the Sultan of Oman met at Windsor Castle in Berkshire
Kate Middleton, Prince William to reunite with George, Charlotte, and Louis
Kate Middleton, Prince William to reunite with George, Charlotte, and Louis
The Prince and Princess of Wales planned heartwarming family summer holidays for their three children
Princess Kate breaks cover at secret event after emotional health update
Princess Kate breaks cover at secret event after emotional health update
The Princess of Wales attended a secret engagement just hours after her emotional sit down at Colchester Hospital
Senior Royals take charge during King Charles, Kate, William break from duties
Senior Royals take charge during King Charles, Kate, William break from duties
Royal Family prepares to host Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte next week
King Charles hails Duchess Sophie's visit to Hampton Court Palace Festival
King Charles hails Duchess Sophie's visit to Hampton Court Palace Festival
Duchess Sophie attended the prestigious royal festival earlier this week without her husband, Prince Edward
Kate Middleton takes on big role after heartbreaking health confession
Kate Middleton takes on big role after heartbreaking health confession
The Princess of Wales is set to welcome key figure alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla
King Frederik, Mary mark Danish presidency of EU with high-profile ceremony
King Frederik, Mary mark Danish presidency of EU with high-profile ceremony
Denmark’s King Frederik and Queen Mary radiated regal charm during the grand reception marking the start of the country’s EU presidency
Prince and Princess Michael of Kent make separate appearances at Wimbledon 2025
Prince and Princess Michael of Kent make separate appearances at Wimbledon 2025
Prince and Princess Michael of Kent have been married to each other for the past five decades
Princess Diana's last wish before death unearthed in bombshell revelation
Princess Diana's last wish before death unearthed in bombshell revelation
King Charles late ex-wife Princess Diana died in a fatal car accident in 1997
King Felipe, Letizia snub Princess Leonor’s return to Spain for big engagements
King Felipe, Letizia snub Princess Leonor’s return to Spain for big engagements
Princess Leonor returned to Spain after undergoing an intense six-month naval training on the School Ship Juan Sebastian de Elcano
Kate Middleton gives prominent nod to Meghan Markle amid William, Harry rift
Kate Middleton gives prominent nod to Meghan Markle amid William, Harry rift
The Princess of Wales, Kate, steps out in designer item once worn by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
Prince William hosts key world leader at Windsor Castle in King Charles absence
Prince William hosts key world leader at Windsor Castle in King Charles absence
Prince William steps in for King Charles, as he was occupied with his annual Holyrood Week tour in Scotland