Meghan Markle appears unfazed in new video after As Ever tea rip-off scandal

Meghan Markle has shrugged off the As Ever tea controversy by playing it cool in a new video.
Just days after facing backlash for selling low-cost tea at a price three times higher, the Duchess of Sussex continued to promote her lifestyle brand through a new reel, turning a blind eye to the scandal.
Taking to the Stories of her official Instagram account on Friday, July 4, Prince Harry’s wife marked the US Independence Day with a recipe and tutorial of her special “4th of July Cocktail.”
In the video update, the former American actress was filmed dressed in a beautiful blue-and-white halter neck dress as she showed how to prepare the drink.
With the ingredients and method displayed on screen in white text, the Duchess of Sussex gave a detailed look at how to make the special cocktail, which involved muddling raspberries, adding ice and a spirit of choice, topping with blueberries, and garnishing with mint.
The cocktail’s final appearance featured the red, white, and blue of the U.S. flag.
For those unaware, Meghan Markle recently received massive criticism for “taking advantage” of her customers as her strategy for a huge markup got exposed.
In a report shared by The Sun, the mother of two sources her ingredients from American firm The Republic of Tea and has been selling them at a price reportedly “three times” higher.
While the Suits actress retails the teas at $12 for 12 tea bags, the supplier sells them for $11.50 to $14 for 36 bags.
Slamming Meghan for the act, royal expert Margaret Holder said, "Customers are paying a considerable increase for Meghan's label. She is taking advantage of celebrity branding. But it's a case of Meghan Mark-up not Meghan Markle."
Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand As Ever this April.