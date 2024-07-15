Lionel Messi marks historic Copa America win with special message

Lionel Messi is once again over the moon after making history yet again with his national team Argentina’s win at the Copa America over the weekend!
The 37-year-old soccer legend became the most decorated player in history after his team secured the Copa America trophy by defeating Colombia 1-0 on Sunday, July 14.
Despite being injured, Messi celebrated the win in both grand and emotional ways; after celebrating with the team, the football star took to Instagram to give a special shout out to his family.
Posting a photo of himself with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three sons, Ciro, Mateo, and Thiago, Messi wrote, “Family thank you for always being there.”
Meanwhile, Roccuzzo also took to Instagram to share two special family photos with the caption, “CHAMPIONS OF AMERICA. LET’S GO ARGENTINA!!!"
After the win on Sunday, Messi also posted an iconic photo of him holding his two Copa America trophies, with the caption, “One more…” Messi earlier won the Copa America cup with Argentina in 2021.