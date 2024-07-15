Lionel Messi marks historic Copa America win with special message

Sports

  • by Web Desk
  • July 15, 2024
Lionel Messi is once again over the moon after making history yet again with his national team Argentina’s win at the Copa America over the weekend!

The 37-year-old soccer legend became the most decorated player in history after his team secured the Copa America trophy by defeating Colombia 1-0 on Sunday, July 14.

Despite being injured, Messi celebrated the win in both grand and emotional ways; after celebrating with the team, the football star took to Instagram to give a special shout out to his family.

Posting a photo of himself with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three sons, Ciro, Mateo, and Thiago, Messi wrote, “Family thank you for always being there.”

Meanwhile, Roccuzzo also took to Instagram to share two special family photos with the caption, “CHAMPIONS OF AMERICA. LET’S GO ARGENTINA!!!"

After the win on Sunday, Messi also posted an iconic photo of him holding his two Copa America trophies, with the caption, “One more…” Messi earlier won the Copa America cup with Argentina in 2021.

Jarrod Bowen’s partner Dani Dyer collapses after England’s Euro defeat
PCB seeks 'written' proof from BCCI amid Champions Trophy 2025 travel concerns
Thomas Muller bids farewell to international football after Euro 2024
Lautaro Martínez hugs injured Lionel Messi after winning goal
Argentina defeats Colombia to claim 16th Copa America title
Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz takes home huge prize money: Find out
Patrick Mahomes makes pizza with pregnant wife Brittany Mahomes
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic to retain Wimbledon title
PCB staunchly committed to hosting Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan
Euro 2024 final showdown: Spain vs. England, time, venue, and stats
Lionel Messi shares a heartfelt post ahead of Copa America finals
PCB denies Naseem Shah NOC for The Hundred 2024