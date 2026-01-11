Lionel Messi's 2026 World Cup participation is still uncertain, Argentina head coach has revealed.
According to BolaVIP, Argentina are widely viewed as one of the main contenders under head coach Lionel Scaloni, with the lingering question of whether this tournament could mark Lionel Messi’s final appearance on the world’s biggest stage.
Speculation intensified after Scaloni confirmed that he recently met Messi in Rosario. The moment was understated but meaningful, as two figures who have shared soccer’s highest achievements crossed paths once again.
Scaloni said to AFA Estudio, “I met with Leo because we were nearby. We had coffee,” intentionally downplaying the significance while recognizing its natural weight.
Only later did Scaloni directly address the World Cup topic, and his message was carefully measured. “We didn’t talk about the World Cup,” he explained, before adding a line that quickly resonated across global media, “We need to leave him alone to make the right decision.”
Scaloni emphasized that any decision regarding Messi’s future with Argentina will be made without external pressure. Once the Inter Miami forward decides, the national team will adapt accordingly. “Then we will think about what is best for the team, based on that decision,” Scaloni said.
Scaloni and Messi met in the town of Funes, where the Argentina captain traditionally spends part of his holidays. The head coach knows his leader well and strongly suggested that Messi’s competitive nature has not faded.