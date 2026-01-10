Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
Sports

The Women's National Basketball Association and players' union did not agree to a new CBA by Friday's deadline

WNBA, players' union hit roadblock in new CBA talks 

The WNBA and its players' union once again failed to agree to a new collective bargaining agreement, with the league entering a "status quo" period with no new extension reached.

As reported by CNN, the league and the players had two previous extensions, and while both sides have met several times this week, they failed to agree on key issues, including salary structure and revenue sharing.

"Despite demonstrating our willingness to compromise in order to get a deal done, the WNBA and its teams have failed to meet us at the table with the same spirit and seriousness," said the union in their statement.

They added, "Instead, they have remained committed to undervaluing player contributions, dismissing player concerns, and running out the clock."

If a new CBA is not agreed upon soon, it could reportedly delay the start of the 2026 season.

The last CBA was announced in the middle of January 2020, a month after it had been agreed to.

Even though the old CBA has expired, under the US labor law, the WNBA has to keep things running as they were, meaning the teams are still allowed to send qualifying offers to players.

However, the league and the players' union could agree to temporarily halt all free-agency moves until a new CBA is approved.

The league's most recent offer last month would guarantee a maximum base salary of $1 million in 2026 that could reach $1.3 million through revenue sharing. That’s up from the current $249,000 and could grow to nearly $2 million over the life of the agreement, as per a source.

