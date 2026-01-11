Dalton Smith shocks Matias to claim WBC title in Brooklyn

Dalton Smith handed the UK another world champion on a night no British boxing fan will soon forget.
According to Uncrowned, Smith (19-0, 14 KOs) stopped Subriel Matias in Round 5 to dethrone him of his WBC super lightweight title Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Smith, who previously held European, Commonwealth and British titles, had never fought at the world level, despite winning all of the division's domestic belts.
“It was the first time in my career I was the underdog,” Smith said afterward. “Put me against a monster, and you will not bring the little girl out of me; you will bring the monster, like I said. Bring on the challengers. I am now world champion. I am one of the best.”
Matias' uppercuts and combination punches challenged Smith early on but the Brit rallied as the dethroned champion was knocked out for the first time and saw his record as a pro dip to 23-3.
Smith has joined compatriots Fabio Wardley (heavyweight), Lewis Crocker (welterweight), Jazza Dickens (super-featherweight) and Nick Ball (featherweight) as a current male world champion.