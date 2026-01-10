Rick Hatton's son reveals new romance months after dad's passing

The son of late boxing legend Ricky Hatton, Campbell Hatton, has revealed his romantic relationship with the daughter of one of his dad's best friends.
Campbell, who is a former professional boxer, has recently gone public with his relationship with Brooke Heaton, who is the daughter of Simon Heaton.
Simon knew Ricky from a young age and has previously described him as being his "best pal".
On Friday, January 9, Brooke turned to her Instagram account to shower her partner with love on his 25th birthday.
"Happy Birthday Campbell. You are so special. Have the best day, I love u," she penned.
Moreover, the couple recently enjoyed a getaway over the New Year with Hatton's family and they also were together over Christmas.
She also joined him to watch a recent Manchester City match, as Campbell had shared his father's love of Man City, as Ricky was one of the most famous fans of the club.
Ricky Hatton passed away at the age of 46 in September after being discovered at his home. He was found after he failed to show up at the gym and at a fight he was expected to watch.
His son Campbell reflected on the loss in a post on Instagram, where he reflected on the past year, which included a picture of a banner featuring the words "There's only one Ricky Hatton", alongside the Man City logo and boxing gloves.
"Late one but spent new year in my dads favourite place," Campbell wrote on Instagram.
"2025 as bad is it can get for me and mine. Lost the people close to me as well myself for most of it but started getting things back together over the last few weeks. Long way to go still but here’s to a better 2026," he added.
Ricky Hatton, famously known as "The Hitman", had a successful career from 1997 to 2012, during which he won championships in two weight divisions.