Steam Machine recent leak indicates premium pricing

A recent rumour has been swirling across the social media about the pricing of Valve’s upcoming Steam Machine, suggesting the hybrid PC-console could carry a premium price tag.
Although Valve revealed the Steam Machine and Steam Frame virtual reality (VR) headset in November 2025; however, the official pricing remains undisclosed.
The possible figures remain uncovered on the website of Czech retailer Smarty, reportedly a verified Valve reseller in Europe.
While the prices were not visible on the front end, source-code analysis reportedly announced listings for two versions: A 512GB model priced at 19,826 CZK (around $950) and a 2TB version at 22,306 CZK (roughly $1,070).
However, rumours should be treated cautiously. Smarty is claimed to apply a markup of nearly 17% meaning Valve’s direct pricing could be reduced, possibly nearly $814 for the 512GB model and $916 for the 2TB version.
The retailer’s figures may also represent internal projections instead of final prices.
Even so, the reduced prices place the Steam Machine well above current consoles. The PS Pro and Xbox Series X remain under $800, with standard variants starting as reduced as $499.
Increasing hardware costs could explain the high pricing. Ongoing semiconductor shortages and an increasing demand for RAM driven by AI technologies are pushing price increases across the tech industry.
Notably, Valve has not officially confirmed pricing for the Steam Machine or Steam Frame.