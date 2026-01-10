Macclesfield dedicates shock win over Crystal Palace to late Ethan McLeod

Macclesfield shocked the football world by defeating Crystal Palace with a 2-1 score.
Following the victory, which is being described as the biggest upset in the FA Cup's history, boss John Rooney made things more emotional after dedicating the triumph to their young star Ethan McLeod.
The young footballer died in a road accident last month while travelling back from their National League North match at Bedford Town.
A picture of him was hung between the dugouts, while there was a banner paying tribute in the stands at Moss Rose.
"When we finished the game, I walked into the office and saw Ethan's mum and dad in there," said Rooney.
"I said to his parents, He is definitely watching down on us today. I feel he is here with us."
He added, "I brought Ethan to the club and I had a special relationship with him, so for me to find out that news and have to phone the players individually and give them the news to them was something that you can't prepare for."
After the thrilling win, the Macclesfield manager also shared an emotional hug with his brother Wayne.
Paul Dawson and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts gave Macclesfield a two-goal lead, and despite Yeremy Pino's last-minute efforts, the win was bagged by the sixth-tier team.
It meant a non-league side had eliminated the holders for the first time since 1909, when Crystal Palace beat Wolves, some 117 years ago.