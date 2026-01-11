Aryna Sabalenka clinches Brisbane International title with remarkable victory

World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka claimed the Brisbane International title with a dominant victory against Marta Kostyuk on Sunday, January 11.
The 27-year-old defeated Ukrainian player with a score of 6-4 6-3 in a match that lasted just 79 minutes.
This victory marks Sabalenka's third Brisbane International title and provides her a perfect boost ahead of the Australian Open.
Sabalenka played confidently from the start of the match, taking the first set comfortably as Kostyuk, who had beaten top 10 players Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva and Amanda Anisimova on her way to the final, struggled to handle her powerful shots.
Gradually, Sabalenka gained full control of the second set and went on to secure the win.
Sabalenka, after winning the match, said, "Every day you go out there and prove your level, and I think this week I did it really well," as per BBC Sports.
Looking ahead to the Australian Open, she said, "The only thing I know is that I'll be there, I'll be fighting," adding that "I'll do my best to go as far as possible," she added. And do a little bit better than last year. That's my focus."
Sabalenka's 22nd WTA title is her first since claiming a fourth Grand Slam at the US Open in September.