Kriti Sanon pens emotional note as sis Nupur ties knot with Stebin Ben 

Kriti Sanon’s heart is full as her younger sister, Nupur Sanon, marries the love of her life, Stebin Ben.
The 35-year-old Indian actress took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 11th, to react to the exclusive wedding clicks of her sister and brother-in-law.
"My heart is so full!! Love, Happiness, Blessings #StebiNupur," Kriti scribbled in the caption.
The Heropanti starlet re-shared the wedding glimpses, which initially dropped by the couple in a joint post.
Taking to Instagram, Stebin and Nupur captioned their post, "I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever."
In the viral photos, the two are seen sharing multiple PDA-filled moments while saying I do.
For those unaware, Nupur and Stebin exchanged the marital vows in a Christian ceremony.
Several videos of their dreamy Christian wedding held in Udaipur recently went viral, and the intimate ceremony was attended by family, close friends, and a handful of celebrities.
Nupur Sanon looked gorgeous in a classic off-shoulder white wedding gown, while Stebin Ben complemented her look in an off-white tuxedo jacket paired with a black lapel and bow tie.
As per reports, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy were among the celebrities who attended the ceremony.