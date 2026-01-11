Kriti Sanon pens emotional note as sis Nupur ties knot with Stebin Ben 

Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • By Fatima Hassan
Kriti Sanon’s heart is full as her younger sister, Nupur Sanon, marries the love of her life, Stebin Ben. 

The 35-year-old Indian actress took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 11th, to react to the exclusive wedding clicks of her sister and brother-in-law.

"My heart is so full!! Love, Happiness, Blessings #StebiNupur," Kriti scribbled in the caption.

The Heropanti starlet re-shared the wedding glimpses, which initially dropped by the couple in a joint post.

P.C.: Kriti Sanon/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Kriti Sanon/Instagram Stories 

Taking to Instagram, Stebin and Nupur captioned their post, "I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever." 

In the viral photos, the two are seen sharing multiple PDA-filled moments while saying I do.

For those unaware, Nupur and Stebin exchanged the marital vows in a Christian ceremony.

Several videos of their dreamy Christian wedding held in Udaipur recently went viral, and the intimate ceremony was attended by family, close friends, and a handful of celebrities.

Nupur Sanon looked gorgeous in a classic off-shoulder white wedding gown, while Stebin Ben complemented her look in an off-white tuxedo jacket paired with a black lapel and bow tie.

As per reports, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy were among the celebrities who attended the ceremony. 

