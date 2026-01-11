Is Minecraft still down? Players report widespread outage 

Minecraft Realms, with Bedrock Edition and Java Edition users have been affected by a widespread outage, leaving thousands of players out of their worlds.
On Saturday, January 10, 2026, the disruption occurred, which has severely affected players using PCs, consoles, and mobile platforms, sparking frustration among everyone.
According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, a sharp surge in reports was seen at around 12:00 pm ED, as many struggled to access paid Realms servers.
The complaints peaked at over 4,000 reports during the worst period of the outage.
The issue centred on Minecraft Java and Bedrock Realms, where players reported issues, as they are unable to load their worlds or connect to multiplayer servers for hours at a time.
Players reaction to widespread Minecraft outage
A player wrote, "The IRONY of this message saying minecraft realms are 'always available' when they've been down for 7 hours and not a single thing is being said or seemingly done about it. so fucking disrespectful from mojang especially since this is a PAID service."
Another user wrote, "was looking forward to playing Minecraft after my shift and the realms are down."
A third user wrote, "@Minecraft @MojangSupport @MojangStatus when a paid service as large as Realms is down worldwide for half a day usually the company puts out a statement or an apology, especially if this is a frequent occurrence. Can we at least know the issue is being resolved?