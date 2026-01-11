Sports
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Is Minecraft still down? Players report widespread outage

The issue centred on Minecraft Java and Bedrock Realms, where players reported issues, as they are unable to load their worlds

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Is Minecraft still down? Players report widespread outage
Is Minecraft still down? Players report widespread outage 

Minecraft Realms, with Bedrock Edition and Java Edition users have been affected by a widespread outage, leaving thousands of players out of their worlds.

On Saturday, January 10, 2026, the disruption occurred, which has severely affected players using PCs, consoles, and mobile platforms, sparking frustration among everyone.

According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, a sharp surge in reports was seen at around 12:00 pm ED, as many struggled to access paid Realms servers.

Is Minecraft still down? Players report widespread outage

The complaints peaked at over 4,000 reports during the worst period of the outage.

The issue centred on Minecraft Java and Bedrock Realms, where players reported issues, as they are unable to load their worlds or connect to multiplayer servers for hours at a time.

Players reaction to widespread Minecraft outage

A player wrote, "The IRONY of this message saying minecraft realms are 'always available' when they've been down for 7 hours and not a single thing is being said or seemingly done about it. so fucking disrespectful from mojang especially since this is a PAID service."

Is Minecraft still down? Players report widespread outage

Another user wrote, "was looking forward to playing Minecraft after my shift and the realms are down."

Is Minecraft still down? Players report widespread outage

A third user wrote, "@Minecraft @MojangSupport @MojangStatus when a paid service as large as Realms is down worldwide for half a day usually the company puts out a statement or an apology, especially if this is a frequent occurrence. Can we at least know the issue is being resolved?

Is Minecraft still down? Players report widespread outage


Aryna Sabalenka clinches Brisbane International title with remarkable victory
Aryna Sabalenka clinches Brisbane International title with remarkable victory
Lionel Messi's World Cup participation uncertain, reveal Argentina coach
Lionel Messi's World Cup participation uncertain, reveal Argentina coach
Dalton Smith shocks Matias to claim WBC title in Brooklyn
Dalton Smith shocks Matias to claim WBC title in Brooklyn
Emma Raducanu makes history as top seed in Hobart Open
Emma Raducanu makes history as top seed in Hobart Open
Macclesfield dedicates shock win over Crystal Palace to late Ethan McLeod
Macclesfield dedicates shock win over Crystal Palace to late Ethan McLeod
Rick Hatton's son reveals new romance months after dad's passing
Rick Hatton's son reveals new romance months after dad's passing
WNBA, players' union hit roadblock in new CBA talks
WNBA, players' union hit roadblock in new CBA talks
Steam Machine recent leak indicates premium pricing
Steam Machine recent leak indicates premium pricing
Travis Kelce in talks with networks amid NFL retirement buzz
Travis Kelce in talks with networks amid NFL retirement buzz
Sabalenka beats Muchová to face Kostyuk in Brisbane International final
Sabalenka beats Muchová to face Kostyuk in Brisbane International final
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz tease ‘surprise’ doubles pairing for 2026
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz tease ‘surprise’ doubles pairing for 2026
Dolphins set to hire Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan as new GM
Dolphins set to hire Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan as new GM

Popular News

Prince Harry's plan to bring his kids to homeland faces another big obstacle

Prince Harry's plan to bring his kids to homeland faces another big obstacle
21 minutes ago
Jill Scott releases 2nd track from new album 'To Whom This May Concern'

Jill Scott releases 2nd track from new album 'To Whom This May Concern'
an hour ago
Akshay Kumar set to make cameo in Rani Mukerji’s ‘Oh My Goddess’

Akshay Kumar set to make cameo in Rani Mukerji’s ‘Oh My Goddess’
32 minutes ago