Travis Kelce in talks with networks amid NFL retirement buzz

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has not revealed whether he will be returning for his 14th NFL season

Travis Kelce is exploring his options outside of the field, as it was reported that he is in talks with streaming services and networks for his post-NFL career.

A source told PEOPLE that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been discussing his options with major networks for years, and his potential return for a 14th season in the league does not depend on these talks.

As he gears up to tie the knot with fiancée Taylor Swift, Travis is facing a long offseason for the first time in a decade.

With the Chiefs out of the playoff, the NFL star has not revealed his next steps.

While speaking with reporters following the team's final game of the season, Travis said he was going to spend some time with the organisation, go through exit meetings and "get close to the family and figure things out."

Earlier this week, Travis joked about co-hosting New Heights with his brother, Jason Kelce, as his "only job".

