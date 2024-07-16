King Charles, William forced to cancel special Buckingham Palace meeting

King Charles and Prince William are seemingly crushed by England’s defeat at the Euro Cup 2024 final on Sunday, July 14, and have even cancelled a special meeting with the national squad!
GB News on Monday, July 15, reported that the Prince of Wales and the monarch had planned to invite the England squad to the Buckingham Palace following the Euro final.
However, after coach Gareth Southgate’s boys suffered a crushing 2-1 defeat against Spain in Berlin, as William watched with his son Prince George, the special meeting appears to have been cancelled.
Earlier, plans for an open-top bus parade through London was also being planned this week, if England would win the Euro Cup 2024, ending a 66-year trophy drought for the national team.
While the tour and special Palace welcome did not come about, King Charles did pen a special message for Southgate and his men following England’s defeat.
Charles wrote on the official royal Instagram, “Mr. Gareth Southgate O.B.E. Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.”
“All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near - and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain,” his message further read.
Prince William, President of the Football Association, also reacted, saying, “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards @England. W.”