Kim Kardashian's exquisite diamond, pearls become the focus at Ambani wedding

Kim Kardashian's stunning look from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Ashirwad ceremony garnered praise from fans.
The SKIMS founder and her sister Khloe Kardashian stole the spotlight at the festivities in desi attires.
On Monday, the reality TV star posted a slew of photos showcasing her look from the Ambani wedding.
Dressed to the nines in a white saree and blouse with full sleeves, Kim was truly a sight to behold.
What raised eyebrows was her extravagant jewelry that included a statement neckpiece, dangling earrings, mang tikka and a nath.
In the caption, Kim wrote, “Diamonds and Pearls for the Ambani wedding.”
Her die-hard fans flooded the comments section with utmost praise and appreciation.
" You nailed it," one wrote.
" She looks like Indian goddess," the other penned.
The third added, " Its giving everything."
" Princess in traditional," the fourth expressed.
During her time at the celebrations, Kim mingled with many other celebrities including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranveer Singh.
Kim Kardashian, the ex-wife of rapper Kanye West, managed to spare some time and grace the star-studded wedding festivities despite her hectic routine back home.