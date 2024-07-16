Royal

King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment

King Charles and Queen Camilla set for trip to Australia and Samoa in October

  • by Web Desk
  • July 16, 2024


King Charles had to make sudden changes in the itinerary of his upcoming royal trip due to cancer treatment.

His majesty and Queen Camilla are ready for the royal tour to Australia and Samoa in October, where they will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024.

However, the royal couple could not make a stop New Zealand due to the monarch’s ongoing treatment.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, "In close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand prime ministers, and with due regard for the pressures of time and logistics, it has therefore been agreed to limit the visit to Samoa and Australia only.”

"Their Majesties send their warmest thanks and good wishes to all parties for their continued support and understanding,” the statement further read.

In another statement, the spokesperson explained, “The King's doctors have advised that such an extended programme should be avoided at this time, to prioritise His Majesty's continued recovery.”

Buckingham Palace also released new portraits of the monarch and his wife wearing Australian and New Zealand decorations.

