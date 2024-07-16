Entertainment

'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor teases horror with new posters ahead of trailer release

Shraddha Kapoor's starrer 'Stree 2' includes themes of horror and mystery

  • by Web Desk
  • July 16, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor has offered a peek into the horror that awaits the viewers ahead of the launch trailer of Stree 2. 

On Tuesday, the Saaho star dropped new posters of her movie titled Stree 2. 

In one poster, a hand was seen holding a braid which appeared to be glowing with lightening. 

A scary shadow was also visible in the backdrop which surely sent goosebumps all over the internet. 

The poster's tagline read, “O Stree raksha karna (O Stree protect us)," along with the movie's title and the line “Sarkate ka aatank (Sarkate’s terror).”

“Ek badi suchna - O Stree aa rahi hai in just 2 din! (A big news - Stree is coming in just 2 days) #Stree2 Trailer in 2 days! The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024," the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star wrote as caption. 


To note, the other two posters shared also had a mysterious connotation attached to Shraddha's character. 

She captioned her second post saying, “Aatank jab Chanderi par chhaya, tab sabko ek hi nara yaad aaya, O Stree Raksha Karna! (When terror spread across Chanderi, everyone remembered only one slogan, 'O Stree protect us')”


Stree 2 consists of a wide ensemble cast featuring the likes of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.

