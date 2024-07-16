Akshay Kumar, wife Twinkle Khanna arrive together at Anant-Radhika wedding reception

Akshay Kumar, who could not attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding owing to his COVID-19 diagnosis, turned up to congratulate the couple on Monday evening at the final reception.
The OMG 2 star had tested positive for another wave of COVID-19 due to which he had to skip Ambani's grand three to four-day wedding celebrations in Mumbai.
A video of the actor and his wife leaked on social media which saw them turning heads as they joined in the festivities days after recovering from the virus.
Twinkle looked regal in an Anarkali suit set while her famous husband exuded elegance in a traditional kurta set.
Together they moved towards the reception hall, capturing paparazzi attention.
Shortly after the footage did rounds, his fans were happy to see him well and back.
Celebrities and business personalities from all over the world have been part of Ambani's worth crore wedding celebrations in the past few months.
Several international artists like Rihanna, Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber and Rema performed.
The Ambani wedding fever is not over yet as the family will reportedly be coming to London for another set of celebrations.