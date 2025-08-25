Jennifer Lopez responds to back-to-back career flops with major victory  

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly given a befitting response after a series of career flops!
On Monday, August 25th, the singer-turned-actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter's new article regarding her new career milestone.
According to the publication, Lopez will receive the Virtuoso Award at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, in honor of her Oscar-buzzed portrayal in her upcoming film, Kiss of the Spider Woman.
The Marry Me starlet, who faced a rocky year in personal and professional life, will finally be granted the global recognition on Saturday, November 1st, after an hour-long recording of THR's Awards Chatter podcast.
This post of the mom-of-two seemed a strong response to the speculations surrounding her, particularly after the major flop of her documentary, This Is Me Now, and her new musical album, Birthday.
She was also reportedly dropped by her longtime music label, BGM, after her consecutive career setbacks.
It is important to note that Jennifer Lopez’s forthcoming musical-thriller film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, will premiere on October 10th, 2025.
This movie will mark her first project since she declared single from her tumultuous marriage to her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, with whom she filed for divorce in August 2024.