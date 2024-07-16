Gareth Southgate resigns as England manager after Euro 2024 loss

Gareth Southgate announced his resignation as England manager on Tuesday, July 16, following another heartbreaking loss in the European Championship final.
England fell 2-1 to Spain in Berlin on Sunday, marking their second consecutive defeat in the tournament's decisive match.
In a statement, the 53-year-old Southgate expressed his sentiments, "It has been the honor of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all," as per CNN.
He added that Sunday's final against Spain was his last game as England manager, emphasising the need for a new chapter.
Meanwhile, Prince William, president of the FA, thanked Southgate for his service, praising his leadership, saying, "Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny."
Southgate took over as England manager in 2016 after a brief stint by Sam Allardyce.
Previously, he had managed the England youth side and was a former international player with 57 caps.
Under his leadership, England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020, reigniting hopes of international success.