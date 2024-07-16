Sports

Gareth Southgate resigns as England manager after Euro 2024 loss

Gareth Southgate took over as England manager in 2016

  July 16, 2024


Gareth Southgate announced his resignation as England manager on Tuesday, July 16, following another heartbreaking loss in the European Championship final.

England fell 2-1 to Spain in Berlin on Sunday, marking their second consecutive defeat in the tournament's decisive match.

In a statement, the 53-year-old Southgate expressed his sentiments, "It has been the honor of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all," as per CNN.

He added that Sunday's final against Spain was his last game as England manager, emphasising the need for a new chapter.

Meanwhile, Prince William, president of the FA, thanked Southgate for his service, praising his leadership, saying, "Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny."

Southgate took over as England manager in 2016 after a brief stint by Sam Allardyce.

Previously, he had managed the England youth side and was a former international player with 57 caps.

Under his leadership, England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020, reigniting hopes of international success.

Sports News

Former All Black Rugby Union player Norm Hewitt dies at 55
Lionel Messi pays tribute to Angel Di Maria: ‘Fide leaves with another Cup’
Colombian football president Ramón Jesurún arrested after Copa America finals
Lionel Messi marks historic Copa America win with special message
Jarrod Bowen’s partner Dani Dyer collapses after England’s Euro defeat
PCB seeks 'written' proof from BCCI amid Champions Trophy 2025 travel concerns
Thomas Muller bids farewell to international football after Euro 2024
Lautaro Martínez hugs injured Lionel Messi after winning goal
Argentina defeats Colombia to claim 16th Copa America title
Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz takes home huge prize money: Find out
Patrick Mahomes makes pizza with pregnant wife Brittany Mahomes
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic to retain Wimbledon title