Anant Ambani, wife Radhika Merchant get grand welcome in Jamnagar post-wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have returned to Jamnagar, after tying the knot.
While the couple exchanged vows on July 12, the celebrations have not stopped yet.
In a viral video, the man and his wife could be seen walking towards the end of the stage, greeting scores of people who gathered around to welcome them in the city where their love started.
The other clip featured the newlyweds on top of a luxury car as they greeted all the people patiently. Anant and Radhika waved at them as everyone showered them with rose petals.
Another footage surfacing saw them arriving in Jamnagar and entering Vantara and it is rumored that they might host a party for their employees in the city.
To note, the crowds couldn't contain their excitement over seeing the happily married pair arriving.
For the day, Anant dressed in a pink kurta and white pants while his wife Radhika exuded simplicity in a light pink kurta pajama set.
Several celebrities who attended the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding at the JIO World Convention Centre in Mumbai called the event 'magical.'
Ranveer Singh led the baraat while other stars like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar and Veer Pahariya and others danced away.