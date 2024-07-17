Senator Bob Menendez found guilty of corruption charges

The US Senator Bob Menendez was found guilty on all counts in his federal corruption case on Tuesday, July 17.
According to CNN, Menendez was convicted of 16 counts that include extortion, bribery, obstruction of justice, wire fraud, and acting as a foreign agent.
Menendez told reporters outside the courtroom, “Obviously, I’m deeply, deeply disappointed by the jury’s decision. I have every faith that the law and the facts did not sustain that decision and that we will be successful upon appeal.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, after the conviction, asked his Democratic colleague to resign.
The Democrat Senator from New Jersey denied all the charges against him and said, “I have never, ever been a foreign agent, and the decision rendered by the jury today would put at risk every member of the US Senate in terms of what they think a foreign agent would be.”
The verdict against Menendez came as a major blow to US President Joe Biden's party, as he is one of the most influential and feared political figures in state politics.
Menendez will face a sentence on October 29, 2024.