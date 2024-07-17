Tabu tags 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' co-star Ajay Devgn 'silent bully'

Tabu shares a warm bond of friendship with Ajay Devgn as she extensively talked about him.
In a recent interaction with Showsha, the Drishyam 2 actress jokingly warned of not asking about her friendship with Ajay.
The actress had earlier called him a bully considering how he would beat up boys approaching her for a date.
When asked if she still refers to him the same, the Kuttey actress said, “He’s a silent bully. People will never come to know that has any such plan up his sleeves. He has a very quiet and sweet way of ragging people. He’s quite mischievous.”
She also went on talking about her upcoming release Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, where the two essay the role of star-crossed lovers who reunite after 22 years
Ajay Devgn is happily married to Bollywood superstar Kajol.