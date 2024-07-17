Entertainment

Tabu tags 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' co-star Ajay Devgn 'silent bully'

Tabu made a shocking revelation about her friend Ajay Devgn

  • by Web Desk
  • July 17, 2024
Tabu made a shocking revelation about her friend Ajay Devgn
Tabu made a shocking revelation about her friend Ajay Devgn 

Tabu shares a warm bond of friendship with Ajay Devgn as she extensively talked about him. 

In a recent interaction with Showsha, the Drishyam 2 actress jokingly warned of not asking about her friendship with Ajay. 

The actress had earlier called him a bully considering how he would beat up boys approaching her for a date. 

When asked if she still refers to him the same, the Kuttey actress said, “He’s a silent bully. People will never come to know that has any such plan up his sleeves. He has a very quiet and sweet way of ragging people. He’s quite mischievous.”

She also went on talking about her upcoming release  Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, where the two essay the role of star-crossed lovers who reunite after 22 years 

Ajay Devgn is happily married to Bollywood superstar Kajol. 

Iran responds to US claims of plotting Trump's assassination

Iran responds to US claims of plotting Trump's assassination

Kim Kardashian shares joyful pictures from her trip to India

Kim Kardashian shares joyful pictures from her trip to India

King Charles announces key legislative agenda at State Opening of Parliament

King Charles announces key legislative agenda at State Opening of Parliament

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes

Entertainment News

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Kim Kardashian shares joyful pictures from her trip to India
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Drake's luxury mansion hit by flood amid severe Toronto downpour
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Sofia Vergara's ex-husband Joe Manganiello quashes claims over divorce
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Anant Ambani, wife Radhika Merchant get grand welcome in Jamnagar post-wedding
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Glen Powell gushes over his parent’s ‘Twisters’ cameo: 'They nailed it'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Madonna teases biopic project back on track: Details
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Patrick Mahomes ‘Done’ with having kids after third baby?
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Vicky Kaushal sheds light on dealing negativity, disagreements with wife Katrina Kaif
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant greet Mysore cafe owner, video goes viral
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Richard Simmons’ family receives ‘outpouring love’ by fans after his death
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Billy Ray Cyrus halts Firerose's use of his credit cards amid divorce