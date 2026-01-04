Entertainment
Miley Cyrus on being part of 'Heated Rivalry' season 2: 'Get me booked'

The 'Hannah Montana' alum expressed her desire to create a soundtrack for the Crave-produced series

Miley Cyrus has also been engulfed by the pop culture phenomenon from Canada, Heated Rivalry, a series which has taken the world by storm with its success.

The Flowers singer arrived at the 37th Palm Springs International Film Awards and was honoured with the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award for the Avatar: Fire and Ash track Dream As One.

For the red carpet, Miley stunned in a chic all-black ensemble, featuring a sleek suit with high-waisted flared trousers and a low-neck polka dot top.

While talking to Variety, the 33-year-old expressed her excitement about the queer-hockey series, sharing that she wants to make a soundtrack for the next season.

As the interviewer suggested that she should do music for the second season, Miley replied, "Oh, I'm so in. Book me. Get me booked!"

Fans' reaction to Miley Cyrus' Heated Rivalry response:

Fans flooded X to share their excitement about a possible collaboration, as one user penned, "everytime i think we have gotten the wildest heated rivalry mention another one comes out like what?"

While others joked about the show's low budget and how it would be near impossible to book the singer for an upcoming season.

"Miley girl they had $5 and a dream for s1, you're not getting booked for s2," a fan penned.

Another added, "does miley cyrus know she's gonna have to do this pro-bono."

Previously, Jacob Tierney, the writer and director of Heated Rivalry revealed in a podcast that Season 2's budget will remain the same as the debut season, despite the show's success. 

He noted, "We're not going to have that much more money to make season two. When you make a show for this amount of money, people are like, 'Oh my god, that's amazing- do it again!' Why would anybody want to spend more money if you didn't do it the first time? Everybody will get paid."

Elsewhere in the interview, Miley Cyrus teased big plans for Hannah Montana's 20th anniversary plans, noting, "You see the bangs."

