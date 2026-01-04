Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Guillermo del Toro reveals tragic family loss at Palm Springs Film Awards

The 'Hellboy' director did not attend the red carpet of Palm Springs Film Awards alongside his 'Frankenstein' cast

  • By Hania Jamil
Guillermo del Toro reveals tragic family loss at Palm Springs Film Awards
Guillermo del Toro reveals tragic family loss at Palm Springs Film Awards

In heartbreaking news, Guillermo del Toro emotionally announced the passing of his brother while being honoured at the Palm Springs Film Awards on Saturday.

The director was joined on stage by his Frankenstein stars Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth as he received the Visionary Award at the annual star-studded event.

During his speech, Guillermo said, "I've come to believe that everybody's born with one or two songs to sing. That's it, and we keep repeating them and repeating them until we get them sort of right. And Frankenstein was the song I was born to sing."

Talking about the film, the 61-year-old shared that he made Frankenstein about forgiveness and fatherhood, as forgiving and being forgiven are the crux of humanity. 

Revealing the saddening news, he added, "Three days ago, I lost my older brother, but I'm here, and I'm here because the film speaks about a condition that is purely human; that is proved by the final phase in the film, which says the heart may break and the broken live on. Even a broken heart pumps the blood and keeps you going."

"My brother and I played Victor and the creature on many moments in our lives," he said in reference to Frankenstein's two main characters, and "many years ago, we granted each other love and granted each other peace. So I'm here for family."

The filmmaker did not reveal the details of his brother's death' however, he announced that he would not be able to attend too many award shows this season.

'Grey's Anatomy' actor Steven W Bailey shares rare health diagnosis

'Grey's Anatomy' actor Steven W Bailey shares rare health diagnosis
Miley Cyrus on being part of 'Heated Rivalry' season 2: 'Get me booked'

Miley Cyrus on being part of 'Heated Rivalry' season 2: 'Get me booked'
Alix Earle reacts to Tom Brady romance rumours with cryptic 'New Beginnings' post

Alix Earle reacts to Tom Brady romance rumours with cryptic 'New Beginnings' post

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter's past arrest details surface amid death probe

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter's past arrest details surface amid death probe

Dove Cameron, Damiano David announce engagement after 2 years of dating

Dove Cameron, Damiano David announce engagement after 2 years of dating
Brianna Chickenfry breaks silence after ex Zach Bryan tied the knot

Brianna Chickenfry breaks silence after ex Zach Bryan tied the knot
50 Cent speaks out after Will Smith hit with explosive legal claims

50 Cent speaks out after Will Smith hit with explosive legal claims
Millie Bobby Brown overwhelmed with emotion after reading touching fan letter

Millie Bobby Brown overwhelmed with emotion after reading touching fan letter
Pedro Pascal shares first message as ex Jennifer Aniston confirms new love

Pedro Pascal shares first message as ex Jennifer Aniston confirms new love
'Song Sung Blue' creator reacts as Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson draw criticism

'Song Sung Blue' creator reacts as Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson draw criticism
Evangeline Lilly reveals brain damage after Hawaii accident

Evangeline Lilly reveals brain damage after Hawaii accident
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day': Zendaya's MJ new boyfriend is 'Star Wars' actor?

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day': Zendaya's MJ new boyfriend is 'Star Wars' actor?

Popular News

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij part ways after 16 years of marriage

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij part ways after 16 years of marriage
3 hours ago
Guillermo del Toro reveals tragic family loss at Palm Springs Film Awards

Guillermo del Toro reveals tragic family loss at Palm Springs Film Awards
2 hours ago
Miley Cyrus on being part of 'Heated Rivalry' season 2: 'Get me booked'

Miley Cyrus on being part of 'Heated Rivalry' season 2: 'Get me booked'
4 hours ago