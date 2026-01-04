Guillermo del Toro reveals tragic family loss at Palm Springs Film Awards

In heartbreaking news, Guillermo del Toro emotionally announced the passing of his brother while being honoured at the Palm Springs Film Awards on Saturday.
The director was joined on stage by his Frankenstein stars Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth as he received the Visionary Award at the annual star-studded event.
During his speech, Guillermo said, "I've come to believe that everybody's born with one or two songs to sing. That's it, and we keep repeating them and repeating them until we get them sort of right. And Frankenstein was the song I was born to sing."
Talking about the film, the 61-year-old shared that he made Frankenstein about forgiveness and fatherhood, as forgiving and being forgiven are the crux of humanity.
Revealing the saddening news, he added, "Three days ago, I lost my older brother, but I'm here, and I'm here because the film speaks about a condition that is purely human; that is proved by the final phase in the film, which says the heart may break and the broken live on. Even a broken heart pumps the blood and keeps you going."
"My brother and I played Victor and the creature on many moments in our lives," he said in reference to Frankenstein's two main characters, and "many years ago, we granted each other love and granted each other peace. So I'm here for family."
The filmmaker did not reveal the details of his brother's death' however, he announced that he would not be able to attend too many award shows this season.