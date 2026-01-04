Jesy Nelson shares devastating diagnosis of her baby twins

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has shared that her baby twin daughters have been diagnosed with a rare and fatal genetic condition.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, January 4, 2026, the 34-year-old singer shared a heartbreaking video, revealing both of her daughters have been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, the most severe form of the disease.
She captioned the video,” This means more than I can explain. PLEASE take time out and watch this. If you listen to one thing today, let it be this.”
“Sharing something deeply personal and important please take some time to watch and share if you can,” Jessy added.
For those unversed, Jesy was blessed with twin daughters named Ocean Jade and Story Monroe with partner Zion Foster in May 2025 with premature delivery at 31 weeks.
What is SMA Type 1?
The mom-of-two explained that SMA Type 1 causes progressive muscle weakness and may potentially lead to death before the age of two if left untreated.
She went on to say that her mother started noticing reduced movement in the babies’ legs, raising concerns. Initially reassured by doctors, both were again taken to hospital following feeding difficulties.
After months of tests and hospital visits, the twins were finally diagnosed at Great Ormond Street Hospital.
Jesy stated that the condition aggravates the health by affecting breathing, swallowing, and movement, and doctors warned the girls may never walk or regain full neck strength.
Currently, both the seven and a half months old twins are receiving treatment, which she described as lifesaving.
“There is no cure for SMA,” Jesy said, adding that early treatment is essential.
Shortly after the post went viral, fans and pals flocked to the comments section, showing support, praising her strength and courage.
shaugna phillips commented, “Sending you and your girls so much love and positive prayers, you are a superwoman and they are lucky to have you.”
Jessica Wright wrote, “Sending you so much love Jesy. Love & strength.”
A user wrote, “I’m so sorry jesy what your going through xx sending love and strength to you and your beautiful girls xxx.”