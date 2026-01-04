Timothée Chalamet wins Spotlight Actor honour at Palm Springs Film Awards 

Timothée Chalamet has won a prestigious honour at the 2026 Palm Springs Film Awards.
A week after turning 30, the Dune star attended the star-studded event alongside girlfriend Kylie Jenner on Saturday, January 3, 2026.
He won the Spotlight Actor of the Year Award for his starring role in the film Marty Supreme.
During his acceptance speech, Timothée hailed Josh Safdie, the director of his latest film, as "a genius,” adding, “This man's a true artist ... really, this man to my right here is an embodiment of what we all celebrate, truly."
The Wonka actor continued, "What's cooking in this man's mind is unbelievable. Josh is the embodiment of the artist I'm striving every day to become: endless, passionate, suspicious of the way things go. And he's true to himself to his core."
While concluding the monologue, Timothée noted, “Every day, to wake up in good health and have the opportunity to create things for the world… is truly a gift.”
The Marty Supreme cast also includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma a.k.a. Tyler the Creator, Abel Ferrara and Fran Drescher.