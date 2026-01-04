Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet wins Spotlight Actor honour at Palm Springs Film Awards

Kylie Jenner shows up to support Timothée Chalamet at the 2026 Palm Springs Film Awards

  • By Hafsa Noor
Timothée Chalamet wins Spotlight Actor honour at Palm Springs Film Awards
Timothée Chalamet wins Spotlight Actor honour at Palm Springs Film Awards 

Timothée Chalamet has won a prestigious honour at the 2026 Palm Springs Film Awards.

A week after turning 30, the Dune star attended the star-studded event alongside girlfriend Kylie Jenner on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

He won the Spotlight Actor of the Year Award for his starring role in the film Marty Supreme.

During his acceptance speech, Timothée hailed Josh Safdie, the director of his latest film, as "a genius,” adding, “This man's a true artist ... really, this man to my right here is an embodiment of what we all celebrate, truly."

The Wonka actor continued, "What's cooking in this man's mind is unbelievable. Josh is the embodiment of the artist I'm striving every day to become: endless, passionate, suspicious of the way things go. And he's true to himself to his core."

While concluding the monologue, Timothée noted, “Every day, to wake up in good health and have the opportunity to create things for the world… is truly a gift.”

The Marty Supreme cast also includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma a.k.a. Tyler the Creator, Abel Ferrara and Fran Drescher. 

Miley Cyrus debuts 'Hannah Montana' style hair transformation at key event

Miley Cyrus debuts 'Hannah Montana' style hair transformation at key event
Michael B. Jordon talks about 'Sinners' ahead of Critics Choice Awards

Michael B. Jordon talks about 'Sinners' ahead of Critics Choice Awards

'Broadway Husbands' star Bret Hanna-Shuford breathes his last at age of 46

'Broadway Husbands' star Bret Hanna-Shuford breathes his last at age of 46
Jesy Nelson shares devastating diagnosis of her baby twins

Jesy Nelson shares devastating diagnosis of her baby twins
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner finally go Instagram official after 3 years

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner finally go Instagram official after 3 years

Cynthia Erivo turns down Broadway's Elphaba role for ‘selfish' reason

Cynthia Erivo turns down Broadway's Elphaba role for ‘selfish' reason
'Grey's Anatomy' actor Steven W Bailey shares rare health diagnosis

'Grey's Anatomy' actor Steven W Bailey shares rare health diagnosis
Guillermo del Toro reveals tragic family loss at Palm Springs Film Awards

Guillermo del Toro reveals tragic family loss at Palm Springs Film Awards
Miley Cyrus on being part of 'Heated Rivalry' season 2: 'Get me booked'

Miley Cyrus on being part of 'Heated Rivalry' season 2: 'Get me booked'
Alix Earle reacts to Tom Brady romance rumours with cryptic 'New Beginnings' post

Alix Earle reacts to Tom Brady romance rumours with cryptic 'New Beginnings' post

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter's past arrest details surface amid death probe

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter's past arrest details surface amid death probe

Dove Cameron, Damiano David announce engagement after 2 years of dating

Dove Cameron, Damiano David announce engagement after 2 years of dating

Popular News

Greece airspace closed due to radio communication failure

Greece airspace closed due to radio communication failure
47 seconds ago
Miley Cyrus debuts 'Hannah Montana' style hair transformation at key event

Miley Cyrus debuts 'Hannah Montana' style hair transformation at key event
11 minutes ago
Hrithik Roshan pays brief tribute to ex father-in-law on his 86th birthday

Hrithik Roshan pays brief tribute to ex father-in-law on his 86th birthday
47 minutes ago