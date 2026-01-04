Cynthia Erivo turns down Broadway's Elphaba role for ‘selfish' reason

Cynthia Erivo has shared a major reason for turning down Elphaba role, for a Broadway show.
The British actress and single revealed if she would reprise her role as Elphaba for the Broadway stage production of Wicked during a recent episode of The View.
She said, I feel like it would be a little selfish. We’ve been given such a gift with this [film] version, and everyone is seeing it. It’s in everybody’s houses right now, and people can go to the cinema and see it.”
Cynthia continued, “What’s wonderful about this particular film now is that I think it provides more room for other women to go do [the role on Broadway].”
The 38-year old star believes Wicked's box office success will spark a theatrical frenzy, opening doors for more actresses to take on the iconic Elphaba role on stage.
Joy Behar, who was also part of the episode, chimed in, “[It gives] someone else the opportunity. You’re not only wonderful — you’re a terrific person.”
Cynthia made her Broadway debut as Celie in The Color Purple (2015) and bagged the Best Actress in a Musical Tony Award in 2016.
For her next theater play, the talented actress will play 23 characters in one-woman Dracula play in London's West End.