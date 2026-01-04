Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
'Broadway Husbands' star Bret Hanna-Shuford breathes his last at age of 46

The former Broadway star died after his brief battle with rare cancer

Bret Hanna-Shuford, the former Broadway actor, left fans devastated with his death! 

On Saturday, January 3rd, half of the social media group, the Broadway Husbands, died at the age of 46, after a battle with cancer.

The deceased actor's death was confirmed by his husband, Stephen Hanna-Shuford and the Broadway Husbands via a statement on the actor's Instagram account.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that early this morning we said goodbye to the most amazing man, husband and Papa in the universe," they stated.

He continued, "Bret Hanna-Shuford left this world peacefully with love, surrounded by his family. Our hearts are broken, but we will continue to make him proud of us."

Bret had an established Broadway credit list, including features in Beauty and the Beast, Wicked and companies of Cirque Du Soleil’s Paramour, Amazing Grace, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and The Little Mermaid.

Bret, who is survived by Stephen and their 3-year-old son Maverick, was diagnosed with T-Cell Lymphoma last year.

T-Cell Lymphoma, according to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, is a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that can develop in lymphoid tissues, such as the lymph nodes and spleen.

As of now, Bret Hanna-Shuford’s family has yet to announce the details of his funeral. 

