  By Hania Jamil
Alix Earle reacts to Tom Brady romance rumours with cryptic 'New Beginnings' post 

Alix Earle has chosen to address the speculations of her romance with Tom Brady with a cryptic social media post.

The 25-year-old was spotted on an intimate outing with the NFL star during New Year's Eve at an event in St. Barths.

In the viral clips, Alix was seen smiling and leaning close to Tom to whisper something in his ear on the Caribbean island, sparking romance rumours.

On Saturday, January 3, the influencer turned to her Instagram account to share a carousel of clicks from her holiday getaway, where she hinted at new friends and beginnings, without mentioning the 48-year-old.

"Rumor has it we're still dancing. New friends, new memories, and new beginnings to start off the new year :)," the caption of the post read.


The first of 20 shared clicks showed Alix flaunting her figure in a stunning red bikini set. She accessorised her look with a baseball cap, a pair of sunglasses and minimal jewellery.

Other snaps feature her and her friends enjoying and relaxing on a yacht.

Fans and pals flooded the comment section, pointing out the actual highlight of the New Year's Eve, as Gracie Andrews teasingly penned, "Oh she knows exactly what she's doing."

Another comment read, "This caption is GOLD."

Notably, if confirmed, this will not be the first NFL relationship for Alix, who broke things off with Houston Texans player Braxton Berrios in December 2025 after two years of dating.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady finalised his divorce with Gisele Bündchen, his wife of 13 years, in 2022.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shares two kids, Vivian, 13, and Benjamin, 16, with Bündchen, 45, as well as a third child, son Jack, 18, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

