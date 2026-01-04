Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Miley Cyrus debuts 'Hannah Montana' style hair transformation at key event

The 'Something Beautiful' hitmaker made surprise appearance at the 2026 Palm Film Festival Awards ceremony

  • By Fatima Hassan
Miley Cyrus debuts Hannah Montana style hair transformation at key event
Miley Cyrus debuts 'Hannah Montana' style hair transformation at key event 

Miley Cyrus has shocked her fans by debuting a Hannah Montana-inspired hair transformation at the 2026 Palm Film Festival Awards ceremony.

On Saturday, January 3rd, the 33-year-old American singer-songwriter stepped out at the 37th annual star-studded event.

During the red-carpet occasion, Cyrus wore her blonde tresses in long, loose waves with a curtain bang.

The hair quickly reminded fans of Cyrus' titular Hannah Montana character’s honey-colored wig with a blunt fringe.

Hannah Montana, in which Cyrus starred as a pop star and her average teen alter ego, premiered on Disney Channel in 2006. The show will celebrate its milestone 20th anniversary in March 2026. 

In an interview with Variety, the Flowers crooner teased about the upcoming plans of Hannh Montana’s big event, saying, "We’re working hard on ‘em."

"I can’t tell you [details, but] you see the bangs, "I am definitely in the works. A lot of my time right now is being spent [figuring out] how I can honour Hannah," she told the outlet. 

The singer  said, "It’s such a special celebration for us all, so I’m excited to celebrate her also." 

Notably, the series aired from 2006 to 2011 and became one of Disney Channel’s most successful franchises, producing chart-topping soundtracks, sold-out global tours, and a feature film. 

Timothée Chalamet wins Spotlight Actor honour at Palm Springs Film Awards

Timothée Chalamet wins Spotlight Actor honour at Palm Springs Film Awards

Michael B. Jordon talks about 'Sinners' ahead of Critics Choice Awards

Michael B. Jordon talks about 'Sinners' ahead of Critics Choice Awards

'Broadway Husbands' star Bret Hanna-Shuford breathes his last at age of 46

'Broadway Husbands' star Bret Hanna-Shuford breathes his last at age of 46
Jesy Nelson shares devastating diagnosis of her baby twins

Jesy Nelson shares devastating diagnosis of her baby twins
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner finally go Instagram official after 3 years

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner finally go Instagram official after 3 years

Cynthia Erivo turns down Broadway's Elphaba role for ‘selfish' reason

Cynthia Erivo turns down Broadway's Elphaba role for ‘selfish' reason
'Grey's Anatomy' actor Steven W Bailey shares rare health diagnosis

'Grey's Anatomy' actor Steven W Bailey shares rare health diagnosis
Guillermo del Toro reveals tragic family loss at Palm Springs Film Awards

Guillermo del Toro reveals tragic family loss at Palm Springs Film Awards
Miley Cyrus on being part of 'Heated Rivalry' season 2: 'Get me booked'

Miley Cyrus on being part of 'Heated Rivalry' season 2: 'Get me booked'
Alix Earle reacts to Tom Brady romance rumours with cryptic 'New Beginnings' post

Alix Earle reacts to Tom Brady romance rumours with cryptic 'New Beginnings' post

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter's past arrest details surface amid death probe

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter's past arrest details surface amid death probe

Dove Cameron, Damiano David announce engagement after 2 years of dating

Dove Cameron, Damiano David announce engagement after 2 years of dating

Popular News

Greece airspace closed due to radio communication failure

Greece airspace closed due to radio communication failure
2 minutes ago
Miley Cyrus debuts 'Hannah Montana' style hair transformation at key event

Miley Cyrus debuts 'Hannah Montana' style hair transformation at key event
12 minutes ago
Hrithik Roshan pays brief tribute to ex father-in-law on his 86th birthday

Hrithik Roshan pays brief tribute to ex father-in-law on his 86th birthday
49 minutes ago