Miley Cyrus debuts 'Hannah Montana' style hair transformation at key event 

Miley Cyrus has shocked her fans by debuting a Hannah Montana-inspired hair transformation at the 2026 Palm Film Festival Awards ceremony.
On Saturday, January 3rd, the 33-year-old American singer-songwriter stepped out at the 37th annual star-studded event.
During the red-carpet occasion, Cyrus wore her blonde tresses in long, loose waves with a curtain bang.
The hair quickly reminded fans of Cyrus' titular Hannah Montana character’s honey-colored wig with a blunt fringe.
Hannah Montana, in which Cyrus starred as a pop star and her average teen alter ego, premiered on Disney Channel in 2006. The show will celebrate its milestone 20th anniversary in March 2026.
In an interview with Variety, the Flowers crooner teased about the upcoming plans of Hannh Montana’s big event, saying, "We’re working hard on ‘em."
"I can’t tell you [details, but] you see the bangs, "I am definitely in the works. A lot of my time right now is being spent [figuring out] how I can honour Hannah," she told the outlet.
The singer said, "It’s such a special celebration for us all, so I’m excited to celebrate her also."
Notably, the series aired from 2006 to 2011 and became one of Disney Channel’s most successful franchises, producing chart-topping soundtracks, sold-out global tours, and a feature film.